688,158 Shares in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 688,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,961,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Coupang in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,887,288,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Coupang in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,088,366,000. Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new position in Coupang in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Coupang in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,771,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Coupang in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

CPNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Coupang stock opened at $41.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Coupang, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.52). On average, research analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

