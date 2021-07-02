69,103 Shares in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Acquired by Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 69,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,309,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned 0.14% of Denbury as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Denbury by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,400,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,978,000 after acquiring an additional 814,618 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Denbury in the first quarter worth approximately $58,151,000. Sourcerock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury during the fourth quarter worth $28,241,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Denbury by 37.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 968,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,400,000 after buying an additional 264,837 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Denbury during the first quarter worth $38,423,000. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DEN traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.29. The company had a trading volume of 7,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,900. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.03 and a beta of 3.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Denbury Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $81.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.16.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 146.78% and a negative net margin of 214.16%. The business had revenue of $251.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.82 million. As a group, analysts expect that Denbury Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Denbury in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on Denbury from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Denbury in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Denbury currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.17.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

