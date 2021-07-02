8,118 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Bought by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,306,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 296 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.9% during the first quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.5% during the first quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. now owns 8,264 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.9% during the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 4,731 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FDX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $299.09. 27,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,829,663. The company has a market capitalization of $79.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $153.66 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $300.97.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 21.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

In related news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total transaction of $5,153,918.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,204 shares in the company, valued at $16,890,426.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 13,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.23, for a total transaction of $4,231,962.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,479 shares in the company, valued at $16,542,955.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,778 shares of company stock worth $55,385,485 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.04.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

