Aave Trading Up 18.1% This Week (AAVE)

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 2nd. In the last week, Aave has traded 18.1% higher against the dollar. Aave has a total market cap of $2.91 billion and approximately $252.04 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aave coin can now be bought for $226.92 or 0.00682383 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aave alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00053046 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003259 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00018276 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00080399 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,504.29 or 0.07530742 BTC.

About Aave

Aave (CRYPTO:AAVE) is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,829,916 coins. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aave is ethlend.io . The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1 . Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Buying and Selling Aave

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.