AB Volvo (publ)’s (VLVLY) Sell Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Societe Generale raised AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. AB Volvo (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLVLY traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,582. The firm has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.33. AB Volvo has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $28.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.94.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 7.08%. Analysts expect that AB Volvo will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

