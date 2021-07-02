Abyss Token Trading Down 14.5% Over Last Week (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Abyss Token has a total market capitalization of $3.45 million and $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abyss Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Abyss Token has traded down 14.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00053185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003261 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00018307 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $227.53 or 0.00683853 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00080487 BTC.

Abyss Token (ABYSS) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

