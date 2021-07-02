Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Holdings Boosted by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 241.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACHC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.27.

ACHC opened at $63.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.67. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $68.00.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.76 million. On average, research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

