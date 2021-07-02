AceD (ACED) Hits Market Cap of $57,364.62

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 2nd. In the last seven days, AceD has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One AceD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AceD has a total market cap of $57,364.62 and approximately $17.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AceD Coin Profile

ACED is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 129,487,000 coins. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin . The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com

Buying and Selling AceD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

