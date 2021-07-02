Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 365,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,710 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $33,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 4.8% during the first quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 50,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,489,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,539,000 after buying an additional 43,957 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth approximately $17,921,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,196,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,285,000 after buying an additional 36,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 61.7% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATVI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.19.

In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,408,868.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.42 per share, for a total transaction of $467,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120 in the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $93.90 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $72.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.34.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

