Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Price Target Raised to $211.00

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $206.00 to $211.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.58% from the stock’s current price.

AYI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair upgraded Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Acuity Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.19.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

NYSE AYI traded up $1.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 901 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,561. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.64. Acuity Brands has a 52 week low of $87.12 and a 52 week high of $194.59.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 1st. The electronics maker reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $899.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.90 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $247,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $198,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 14.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,977,000 after acquiring an additional 15,671 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the first quarter valued at about $1,134,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 10.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 6.6% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 87,174 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Featured Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.