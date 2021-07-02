Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.06.

ADMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Get Adamas Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.58 on Friday. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.16. The stock has a market cap of $230.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.26.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.59 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $31,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $2,160,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 270.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,107,225 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after buying an additional 807,951 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 307,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 60,422 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 412.2% during the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 128,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 898,584 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 74,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

See Also: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.