adidas’ (ADDYY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ADDYY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Societe Generale raised shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. adidas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

Shares of ADDYY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $186.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,406. The company has a market cap of $73.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.46 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.25. adidas has a 52-week low of $132.10 and a 52-week high of $189.94.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. adidas had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that adidas will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADDYY. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of adidas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of adidas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of adidas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of adidas by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of adidas by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

