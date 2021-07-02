adidas’ (ADDYY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ADDYY. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, May 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

Shares of ADDYY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $186.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.19 billion, a PE ratio of 62.46 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.54. adidas has a 52 week low of $132.10 and a 52 week high of $189.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $175.25.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.50. adidas had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that adidas will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of adidas by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of adidas in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of adidas by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in adidas during the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in adidas by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

