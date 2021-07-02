adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €360.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been assigned a €360.00 ($423.53) price objective by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.54% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €363.00 ($427.06) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €320.00 ($376.47) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €280.00 ($329.41) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €311.25 ($366.18).

Shares of ADS opened at €314.30 ($369.76) on Friday. adidas has a one year low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a one year high of €201.01 ($236.48). The business has a 50-day moving average of €288.55.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

