adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

ADDYY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded adidas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

Shares of ADDYY stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $186.75. 19,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,406. adidas has a 1 year low of $132.10 and a 1 year high of $189.94. The stock has a market cap of $73.19 billion, a PE ratio of 62.46 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.25.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.50. adidas had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that adidas will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in adidas by 1.8% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of adidas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of adidas by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of adidas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in shares of adidas by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. 0.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

