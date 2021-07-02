Aeon (AEON) Trading Up 5% This Week

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. During the last seven days, Aeon has traded up 5% against the dollar. Aeon has a market cap of $8.26 million and $4,232.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeon coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001567 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $206.32 or 0.00619962 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000203 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon Profile

Aeon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Buying and Selling Aeon

