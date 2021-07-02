Aeryus Price Tops $0.0207 on Major Exchanges (AER)

Aeryus (CURRENCY:AER) traded 156.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Aeryus coin can now be bought for about $0.0207 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeryus has a market capitalization of $254,844.41 and approximately $29.00 worth of Aeryus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aeryus has traded up 85.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.72 or 0.00213450 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000082 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001612 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $252.40 or 0.00751204 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Aeryus Profile

Aeryus (CRYPTO:AER) is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2018. Aeryus’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,292,955 coins. Aeryus’ official website is aeryus.com . Aeryus’ official message board is medium.com/@h.lorenzo . Aeryus’ official Twitter account is @Aeryus_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AERYUS is a collection of blockchain tools and payment solutions that will enable mass adoption of cryptocurrency worldwide. AERYUS will provide payment solutions, block chain compliance, APIs, a block explorer, mind-bending machine learning and AI algorithms. Using the AERYUS platform, merchants and consumers can enjoy the benefits of the unique ability of cryptocurrencies to span across borders, facilitate financial transactions with ease and security all while providing the worldwide marketplace a piece of mind that has not existed in our current B2C, B2B and C2C financial systems. “

Aeryus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeryus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeryus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeryus using one of the exchanges listed above.

