AGF Investments America Inc. Decreases Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

AGF Investments America Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,539 shares during the period. Ecolab accounts for about 2.9% of AGF Investments America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $11,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its stake in Ecolab by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 9,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 19.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 177,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,983,000 after purchasing an additional 28,718 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 24,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 119,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,543,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in Ecolab by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 356,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,255,000 after acquiring an additional 18,590 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $210.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,123. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.25 and a 12-month high of $230.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.48.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.