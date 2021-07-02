AGF Investments America Inc. Grows Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

AGF Investments America Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the quarter. Aptiv accounts for approximately 4.8% of AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. AGF Investments America Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Aptiv worth $18,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,526,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $622,462,000 after purchasing an additional 149,829 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $576,344,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,260,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $555,083,000 after purchasing an additional 118,860 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 5.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,080,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $424,732,000 after buying an additional 150,605 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 428.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,994,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $412,977,000 after buying an additional 2,428,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total value of $914,727.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,435,831.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on APTV. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aptiv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.53.

Shares of APTV stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.85. 14,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449,209. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.47. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $74.00 and a 1-year high of $160.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

