AGF Investments America Inc. Has $11.92 Million Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

AGF Investments America Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 245.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,619 shares during the period. Valmont Industries comprises approximately 3.0% of AGF Investments America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. AGF Investments America Inc. owned 0.24% of Valmont Industries worth $11,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,796,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,929,000 after acquiring an additional 65,006 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,052,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,599,000 after purchasing an additional 149,318 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 572,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,204,000 after purchasing an additional 19,056 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $135,442,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 365,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,880,000 after buying an additional 8,564 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

In related news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $252,004.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMI stock traded down $1.32 on Friday, hitting $234.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 806 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,756. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.10 and a fifty-two week high of $265.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.66. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $774.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.84 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.45%.

VMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.33.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.