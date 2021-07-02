AGF Investments America Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

AGF Investments America Inc. lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,047 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 3.3% of AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $13,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $533.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $512.65. The company had a trading volume of 15,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,549. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $362.00 and a 12-month high of $532.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $470.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $201.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.