AGF Investments Inc. Decreases Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,998 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $62,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Broadcom by 4.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Broadcom by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.70, for a total value of $242,581.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 2,650 shares of company stock worth $1,213,250 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 price target (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $495.84.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $466.76. The company had a trading volume of 183,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,877. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $304.18 and a twelve month high of $495.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $459.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $191.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

