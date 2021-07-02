AGF Investments Inc. Sells 84,686 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

AGF Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 656,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,686 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.9% of AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $107,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

JNJ traded up $2.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,453,609. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.46. The company has a market cap of $443.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

