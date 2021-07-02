AGF Investments LLC Cuts Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

AGF Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises 0.2% of AGF Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at $207,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in Texas Instruments by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,129,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $513,646,000 after purchasing an additional 549,323 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $527,847,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on TXN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cascend Securities boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $191.90. 68,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,371,779. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.33. The firm has a market cap of $177.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $125.02 and a 1-year high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

