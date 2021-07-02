AGF Investments LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

AGF Investments LLC lowered its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,238 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,543 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 0.1% of AGF Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Verizon Communications by 7.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,731,137 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $158,816,000 after buying an additional 185,962 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $327,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $384,000. Greenline Partners LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 4.5% during the first quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 128,989 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,501,000 after buying an additional 5,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 30,535 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $56.51. 271,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,129,304. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.75 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $233.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.14.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at $836,455.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,877,955 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. HSBC upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

