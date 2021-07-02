AGF Investments LLC Sells 1,953 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

AGF Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.42. The stock had a trading volume of 306,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,690,718. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The firm has a market cap of $198.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

