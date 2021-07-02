AGF Investments LLC Sells 2,693 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

AGF Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.2% of AGF Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,175,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,825,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,691,186,000 after purchasing an additional 716,136 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $4,370,566,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,236,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,680,000 after acquiring an additional 692,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.60. 401,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,453,609. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.46. The company has a market capitalization of $443.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

