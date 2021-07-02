AGF Investments LLC Trims Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

AGF Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,065 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 0.2% of AGF Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the software company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,461 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.0% during the first quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 855 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.84.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,154 shares of company stock worth $16,252,390. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $7.54 on Friday, hitting $592.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,323. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $519.41. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $416.29 and a 12 month high of $592.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.