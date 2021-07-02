Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

AGPYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Agile Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Agile Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agile Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

AGPYY opened at $67.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. Agile Group has a 1-year low of $64.95 and a 1-year high of $77.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.57.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $7.0881 per share. This represents a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Agile Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.00%.

Agile Group Company Profile

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 53.01 million square meters in 84 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally.

