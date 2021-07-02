Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Purchased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 368.1% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 18,403 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,313,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $167,061,000 after buying an additional 14,930 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 228,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,992,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter.

A has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.69.

A opened at $147.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.07 and a 52-week high of $148.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total transaction of $285,556.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,099,598.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total transaction of $2,327,698.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 83,423 shares in the company, valued at $11,921,146.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,914 shares of company stock worth $9,548,777.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

