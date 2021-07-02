AGL Energy (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Stock Price Down 0.2%

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.09 and last traded at $6.26. 900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.27.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AGL Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AGL Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.52.

AGL Energy Limited provides energy and other services to residential, small and large business, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates in four segments: Wholesale Markets, Customer Markets, Group Operations, and Investments. The company engages in generating electricity through thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power generation plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, solar, and energy products and services.

