AidCoin Market Cap Tops $1.44 Million (AID)

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded 26.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. AidCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and $11.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AidCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0339 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, AidCoin has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00052976 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00018250 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.60 or 0.00683889 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000328 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00080448 BTC.

AidCoin Coin Profile

AID is a coin. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 42,547,119 coins and its circulating supply is 42,547,118 coins. The official website for AidCoin is www.aidcoin.co . AidCoin’s official message board is medium.com/aidcoin . AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AidCoin is the ERC20 token that aims to become the preferred method to donate transparently through the Ethereum blockchain. The AID token will power AIDChain, a platform that provides an ecosystem of services through an easy-to-use interface, connecting the non-profit community while allowing full transparency and traceability of donations. AIDChain’s services include an internal exchange to convert major cryptocurrencies into AidCoin, a built-in wallet to store and donate easily, an explorer to track donations transparently, tools to connect donors with all the actors involved in the non-profit sector and templates of smart contracts to run fundraising campaigns. “

AidCoin Coin Trading

