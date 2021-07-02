Aidos Kuneen Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.27 Million (ADK)

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded up 42.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Aidos Kuneen coin can now be bought for $0.68 or 0.00002034 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Aidos Kuneen has traded up 82.4% against the US dollar. Aidos Kuneen has a total market cap of $16.91 million and $1.27 million worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,271.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,090.36 or 0.06282754 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.35 or 0.01461757 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.75 or 0.00402001 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.21 or 0.00156933 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.79 or 0.00618518 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.30 or 0.00427684 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00007172 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $114.45 or 0.00343983 BTC.

About Aidos Kuneen

Aidos Kuneen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. The official website for Aidos Kuneen is aidoskuneen.com . Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

