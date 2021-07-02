Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.40.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AKTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Akoustis Technologies stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $543.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06. Akoustis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.94% and a negative net margin of 913.86%. The business’s revenue was up 594.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 253,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,948. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $1,251,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 831,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,402,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 228.1% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 158.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. 45.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

