Alchemy Pay Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.47 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded up 16.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded down 17.9% against the dollar. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $6.47 million and $6.80 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,725,761,523 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

