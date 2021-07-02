Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) by 1,119.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,794 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.20% of Alector worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alector by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,283,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,412,000 after acquiring an additional 121,313 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Alector by 8.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,641,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,486,000 after buying an additional 359,236 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Alector by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,706,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,950,000 after buying an additional 567,632 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Alector by 3.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,617,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,714,000 after buying an additional 80,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Alector during the first quarter worth about $20,862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Calvin Yu sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $32,767.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 126,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,210.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Paul sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $75,768.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 276,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,206.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,494 shares of company stock worth $1,838,219 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALEC opened at $22.41 on Friday. Alector, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $25.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.03.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 1,122.03% and a negative return on equity of 69.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alector, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alector from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

