Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY) Trading 1.2% Higher

Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY) traded up 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.98 and last traded at $20.92. 3,620 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 20,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.67.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.84.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF stock. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 346,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,786,000. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 31.46% of Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.