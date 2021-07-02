Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Allegiant Travel worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ALGT. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.40.

Shares of ALGT opened at $197.53 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $100.10 and a one year high of $271.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $216.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.48). Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 33.46% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $279.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

