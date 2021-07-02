Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Stake Raised by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) by 938.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346,562 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.30% of Alliance Resource Partners worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARLP. UBS Group AG raised its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 166.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,407 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the first quarter worth about $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARLP opened at $7.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $923.40 million, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.79. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $7.46.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $318.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.14) EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 181.82%.

ARLP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.

