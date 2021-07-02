AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Sets New 52-Week High at $46.99

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $46.99 and last traded at $46.98, with a volume of 1673 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.77.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.58. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.39.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $819.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AB. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the first quarter worth about $8,330,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 969,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,741,000 after purchasing an additional 102,307 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 22.8% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 505,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,201,000 after purchasing an additional 93,791 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 64.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 153,457 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,137,000 after purchasing an additional 60,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter worth about $1,717,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

