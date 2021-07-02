AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) to Issue $0.17 Dividend

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) declared a dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.167 per share by the consumer goods maker on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.
ACV traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $35.45. The stock had a trading volume of 16,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,651. AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 12-month low of $23.09 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.26.
