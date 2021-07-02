ALLY (ALY) 24 Hour Volume Hits $160,645.00

ALLY (CURRENCY:ALY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One ALLY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. ALLY has a market cap of $17.99 million and $160,645.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ALLY has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ALLY alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00053987 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003255 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00018404 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $233.43 or 0.00689822 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000337 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00080525 BTC.

ALLY Profile

ALLY (ALY) is a coin. Its launch date was September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. The official website for ALLY is getally.io . ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

ALLY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALLY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ALLY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ALLY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALLY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.