Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $776,366.00

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001672 BTC on popular exchanges. Alpaca Finance has a market capitalization of $3.67 million and approximately $776,366.00 worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Alpaca Finance has traded 45.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00045053 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00126208 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.22 or 0.00169344 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000152 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,324.61 or 1.00374716 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 19,905,186 coins and its circulating supply is 6,618,686 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

