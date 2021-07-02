Alphr finance Trading Down 14.9% This Week (ALPHR)

Alphr finance (CURRENCY:ALPHR) traded 17% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 2nd. During the last week, Alphr finance has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar. Alphr finance has a market capitalization of $631,635.91 and $177,316.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alphr finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00003173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00044998 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00127840 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.89 or 0.00167717 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000164 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,441.54 or 1.00344068 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002940 BTC.

About Alphr finance

Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 597,325 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance

