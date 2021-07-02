Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,557 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,556 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.0% of AGF Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $255,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com stock traded up $43.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3,476.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,108,856. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 65.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,554.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,324.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.