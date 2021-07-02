Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,403 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.04% of Ambarella worth $38,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella during the first quarter worth about $1,130,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ambarella by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 603,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,586,000 after purchasing an additional 39,558 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ambarella in the 1st quarter worth about $367,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in Ambarella by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 372,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,405,000 after purchasing an additional 207,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ambarella by 677.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 714,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,758,000 after purchasing an additional 622,847 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ambarella alerts:

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $146,508.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,796.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total value of $146,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,988.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,614. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $105.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.51 and a beta of 1.38. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.76 and a 52-week high of $137.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.17.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.64 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMBA shares. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ambarella from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Ambarella from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.42.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.