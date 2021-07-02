Ambrosus (AMB) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $289,810.00

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. In the last week, Ambrosus has traded up 13.6% against the dollar. Ambrosus has a market capitalization of $5.51 million and $289,810.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ambrosus coin can now be bought for $0.0278 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges.

Ambrosus Profile

Ambrosus (CRYPTO:AMB) is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 740,738,597 coins and its circulating supply is 198,069,415 coins. Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

