Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) shares fell 8.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $34.05 and last traded at $34.15. 6,210 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 178% from the average session volume of 2,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.46.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMBBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambu A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. DNB Markets raised Ambu A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ambu A/S in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ambu A/S in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.68.

Ambu A/S develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices to hospitals, clinics, and rescue services worldwide. It provides healthcare solutions in the fields of visualization, anesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics. The company offers endoscopy products, such as bronchoscopes and monitors, as well as related airway management products comprising video laryngoscopes, double and single lumen tubes, and endobronchial blockers; and neurology products, including EEG and EMG electrodes, EMG guided injections, and intraoperative monitoring products.

