American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stake Lessened by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,382,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,066 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.28% of American Electric Power worth $99,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $85.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.26. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In related news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 7,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $691,828.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,704.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 15,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $1,331,860.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,421,313.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,402 shares of company stock worth $2,156,893. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

