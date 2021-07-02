Amigo (LON:AMGO) Shares Down 0.8%

Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO) shares were down 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 8.75 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 9.02 ($0.12). Approximately 2,447,762 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 17,465,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.09 ($0.12).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 427.88, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of £42.85 million and a PE ratio of -0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 14.55.

About Amigo (LON:AMGO)

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides guarantor loans to individuals in the United Kingdom. It also engages in trading business. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom. Amigo Holdings PLC is a subsidiary of Richmond Group Limited.

